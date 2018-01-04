A man was sentenced to for a series of sexual assaults on young girls in North County. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda reports. (Published 42 minutes ago)

A North County man known as “The Creeper,” who admitted to molesting nine young girls as they slept in their homes, was formally sentenced to 100-years to life in prison.

29-year old Gilbert Chavarria admitted to the disturbing sexual assaults that stretched over a one-year period in Escondido and San Marcos. The sentencing on 13 counts was previously agreed upon by attorneys.

In court during his sentencing hearing, prosecutor Ryan Saunders read a statement written by the mother of one of the victims.

“I am glad justice is being served. Of course, I truly hoped none of these innocent children were harmed by this monster,” began the statement.

Chavarria, a former auto mechanic and rap singer, would break into homes by cutting or removing window screens. His victims ranged in age from five to 15 years.

Six of the victims were assaulted in 2013, some as they slept just a few feet from their parents. In 2012, Chavarria molested two 8-year-old girls and a 5-year-old at a home where he knew the children.

The statement read in court came from the mother of one of those victims.

“To be the mother of not only a victim, but a child, an innocent little girl who was violated by my own family member made me feel so weak.” The mother went on to say her daughter is recovering and she refuses to let “this repulsive person” dictate our future.

An especially disturbing fact of the case is that Chavarria would cut holes into the victim’s pajamas or underwear and then molest them.

Police and Sheriff’s investigators were able to catch Chavarria by using “familial DNA”. In this case, the DNA from a family member was found in the state database, and it eventually led authorities to Chavarria. It was the first arrest made in San Diego county using the technique.