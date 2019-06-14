We have awesome-cado news for you, San Diego. A new pop-up museum in North County will revel in all things avocado this month.

The Cado, an interactive pop-up museum celebrating everyone’s favorite green pitted fruit, will take guests on a journey through the avocado, from seed to skin, when it takes root in San Marcos on June 27.

The museum is meant to be interactive and full of Instagram-worthy moments, but sisters Anne Buehner and Mary Carr, who conceptualized The Cado two years ago, want the museum to provide guests with an "appreciation for all that goes into bringing the avocado from tree to toast."

"The purpose is to show that there's more to avocados than trendy toast on Instagram, in a way that is delightful and encourages conversation," Buehner said.

The museum will feature six large-scale art instalations. For example, the walls of the Ripe Room will be lined with the signature bumpy skin of an avocado that provides the perfect backdrop for snaps.The Ripe Room will teach visitors how to determine when an avocado is a peak ripeness.

In another room, musician and local farmer Jason Mraz, who made a name for himself within the San Diego coffee shop circuit, will take guests through the avocado growing process via old-school Walkman.

As guests make their way through the museum, they will pass through the Ombre Enclave where shades of green will lead them to a dramatic art installation at the museum's "pit."

The Cado was first slated to open in 2018 but Buehner said the museum needed more time to "ripen."

The sisters have partnered with the California Avocado Commission to create the museum. Several local companies, including Rubios, Urge and JuneShine also helped bring the museum to life.

They want guests to be a part of the museum, too. People can donate their avocado pits to The Cado to be used in a few of their art installations. Just drop off your washed pits at any Union Cowork through the week of June 10. Union Cowork offices are located in San Marcos, East Village, North Park and Encinitas.

The museum will only be in North County for a limited time -- Thursdays through Sundays from June 27 to Sept. 22, excluding July 3 and 4.

A time slot reservation must be made in advance. Guests can purchase up to ten tickets total for $19 each or $14 for kids 12 and under. Click here for tickets.

The Cado is located just blocks from Cal State University San Marcos, at 250 North City Drive, Suite 9, and will be open Thursday through Sunday.

For more information, visit here.