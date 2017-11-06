Texas Church Gunman Served Confinement in Miramar

First responders work at the rear of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in response to a fatal shooting, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Law enforcement sources have identified the gunman as Devin Patrick Kelley, seen in the inset DMV photo.

The 26-year-old man who opened fire inside a church in southern Texas Sunday killing more than two dozen people served a year-long confinement in Miramar, according to U.S. Air Force spokeswoman Anne Stefanek.

Devin Patrick Kelley was convicted by a general court-martial on two charges of domestic assault against his wife and step-son in 2012. He served 12-months confinement at Naval Consolidated Brig Miramar and was released in 2014 with a Bad Conduct Discharge.

Kelley shot and killed 26 people and injured 20 others with an assault rifle at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in Texas. The victims' ages ranged from 18 months old to 77.

According to Freeman Martin of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Kelley likely killed himself after he fled the scene.

Stefanek had previously confirmed that Kelley served in Logistics Readiness at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico from 2010 until his discharge in 2014.

Following his confinement, Kelley was reduced in grade to E-1 and was prohibited by federal law from buying or possessing firearms.

His domestic violence offense was not entered into the National Criminal Information Center database by the Holloman Air Force Base of Special Investigations, according to Stefanek.