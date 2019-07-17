A Tesla electric vehicle burst into flames after crashing into the parking lot of a Cardiff apartment complex early Wednesday.

The Encinitas Fire Department said the driver was speeding on Newcastle Avenue east of S. Coast Highway 101 when he lost control and went off the roadway at about 2 a.m.

The Tesla crashed into the parking lot of an apartment complex, taking down a fence, and burst into flames. Initial reports said the car crashed into the building but it was unclear if the structure was damaged.

Firefighters arrived on scene and worked for several minutes to temper flames shooting up from the car.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department deputies took the driver into custody on suspicion of drunk driving.

Crews remained on scene for several hours to ensure the Tesla's battery didn't flare up again, The Encinitas Fire Department said.

No other information was available.

