Tentative Settlement Reached in National School District Contract

A tentative settlement has been reached between the National City Elementary Teachers Association and the National School District, the district announced Tuesday.



NCETA voted earlier this month in favor of walking off the job if an agreement on wages and classroom conditions couldn’t be reached.

The union's current contract expires June 30.

Union members will consider whether to accept the settlement of a 2 percent on-schedule increase to salary retroactive to January 2018.

The district said funds from the 2018-2019 Local Control and Accountability Plan, designed to hire and retain teachers, will be used to pay for the raise.

Also, the maximum contribution by the district to healthcare premiums will be increased and union members can donate sick leave into a pool for other teachers or staff.

The proposed settlement also provides for more collaboration between teachers and the district when it comes to choosing curriculum and textbooks among other things.

If the union approves the settlement, it will be presented to the school board for ratification. The next school board meeting is June 13.