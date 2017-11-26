An apartment complex was evacuated in the 100 block of Ballayntyne St. after fire engulfed the building just before 6 p.m. Sunday, according to Heartland Fire.

A woman fell asleep with a candle lit and woke up surrounded by flames, her husband said.

Heartland requested a second-alarm response, and San Miguel units came to assist.



Neighbor Bill Hanson said he and another neighbor grabbed two fire extinguishers and ran upstairs into the blaze to put out the fire.

"It did slow it down for a minute, but then it roared back up and we had called 911," Hanson told NBC 7.

Rami Harbi moved to San Diego four years ago. He is originally from Iraq.

Through a translator, Harbi told NBC 7 that his wife was home alone when the fire started.

“She just wake up with the fire and she scared," the translator said. "she get out of the house right away … They lost everything."

Crews are on the scene, trying to make it so tenants can return home.

The Red Cross is assisting with temporary housing in the meantime.

Fire crews haven't confirmed the cause. Reportedly no one was injured.

