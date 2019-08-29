Bullets were found lodged into the wall of one of the buildings of a San Diego-area synagogue and now a $3,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

Bullets were found at Temple Emanu-El of San Diego located in the Del Cerro neighborhood.

Jeff Schindler, the temple co-president said a couple of bullets were lodged into the wall of one of the classroom buildings.

“It happened when the building was vacant,” Schindler said. “Does not appear that the bullets entered into the building – not that we can tell.”

The exact time of the incident is not clear, according to the Anti-Defamation League. The organization is offering $3,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest and conviction for those responsible.

The complex includes a senior center but the discovery has not changed any scheduled events, Schindler said.

The temple is working closely with the San Diego Police Department and the Anti-Defamation League to look over security procedures.

Anyone with information can contact the SDPD at (858) 552-1700.