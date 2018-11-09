Quake Strikes Near Temecula

An earthquake measuring a preliminary magnitude of 3.8 was felt by residents living near Temecula, California.

Centered nine miles northeast of the Palomar Observatory, the earthquake struck just before 7 a.m. Friday.

The U.S. Geological Survey gathered responses from residents who reported the quake was felt as south of Poway and Ramona in San Diego County. Most of the reports varied between weak and light shaking.

No damage was reported.

Did you feel it? Share with us in the comments below or through the NBC 7 Facebook page.

Three minutes following the first quake, a second earthquake measuring a preliminary magnitude of 3.1 struck in the same area.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.