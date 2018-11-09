Quake Strikes Near Temecula - NBC 7 San Diego
Quake Strikes Near Temecula

Centered nine miles northeast of the Palomar Observatory, the earthquake struck just before 7 a.m. Friday.

By NBC 7 Staff

Published Nov 9, 2018 at 7:14 AM | Updated at 9:52 AM PST on Nov 9, 2018

    USGS

    An earthquake measuring a preliminary magnitude of 3.8 was felt by residents living near Temecula, California.

    The U.S. Geological Survey gathered responses from residents who reported the quake was felt as south of Poway and Ramona in San Diego County. Most of the reports varied between weak and light shaking. 

    No damage was reported.

    Three minutes following the first quake, a second earthquake measuring a preliminary magnitude of 3.1 struck in the same area.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

