Poll: Hispanic Voters in San Diego More Conservative Than Rest of California

A new poll released by Telemundo suggests Hispanic voters in San Diego are more conservative when it comes to issues like immigration, separating families at the border and building a wall.

When asked about the Trump administration’s handling of U.S. immigration policy, 63 percent of Hispanic voters in San Diego metro disapprove with 27 percent approving how the White House is handling issues involving immigration. That is 10 points above the approval ratings found in San Francisco, Central Valley and Los Angeles metro.

When asked about the president’s efforts to secure the border, in part by building a border wall, the majority of Hispanic voters in San Diego metro disapprove of the plan. However, 32 percent of those surveyed say they approve of the plan compared to 21 percent in the Bay Area, 22 percent in the Central Valley and 27 percent in Los Angeles metro.

The majority of San Diego metro Hispanic voters surveyed say they support so-called “sanctuary cities.” Fifty-six percent support it, 36 percent oppose it and 8 percent were undecided.

Extending the DACA program received overwhelming support with 83 percent of the Hispanic voters surveyed in San Diego approving the program.

Most Hispanic voters in San Diego oppose separating immigrant families that cross the border illegally. However, the 22 percent who support the policy is six points higher than those in the Central Valley and nine points higher than the Bay Area.

In order of importance, the voters listed the following as the most important issues facing California today: Jobs and wages, quality of public education, crime, public safety and school safety and immigration. Affordable housing ranked seventh on the list with protecting the environment appearing last.

This poll was conducted for Telemundo by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, Inc. of Jacksonville, Florida from August 20 through August 22, 2018. A total of 625 registered Hispanic voters were interviewed statewide by telephone in California.

Ten percent of the voters surveyed were from San Diego County to reflect Hispanic voter registration by county.