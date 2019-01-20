Teens Rob Rancho Bernardo Little Caesars at Gunpoint

Two teenaged boys robbed a Rancho Bernardo pizza shop at gunpoint Sunday night, police said.

The teens, ages 15 and 18, walked into the Little Caesars Pizza, located at 16477 Bernardo Center Drive, around 9 p.m. and demanded cash, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The 18-year-old teen pointed a pistol at an employee, he said. The teens then stole cash from the register and cell phones from employees, the officer said.

Buttle said this may be connected to a series of robberies in the area.

The suspects were last seen wearing black jackets. Police did not release a detailed description of the suspects.