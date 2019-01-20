Teens Rob Rancho Bernardo Little Caesars at Gunpoint - NBC 7 San Diego
Teens Rob Rancho Bernardo Little Caesars at Gunpoint

By Alexander Nguyen

Published Jan 20, 2019 at 11:23 PM

    Two teenaged boys robbed a Rancho Bernardo pizza shop at gunpoint Sunday night, police said.

    The teens, ages 15 and 18, walked into the Little Caesars Pizza, located at 16477 Bernardo Center Drive, around 9 p.m. and demanded cash, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

    The 18-year-old teen pointed a pistol at an employee, he said. The teens then stole cash from the register and cell phones from employees, the officer said.

    Buttle said this may be connected to a series of robberies in the area.

    The suspects were last seen wearing black jackets. Police did not release a detailed description of the suspects.

