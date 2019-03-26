2 Teens Break Into Empresa Elementary in Oceanside

Two teenagers broke into an Oceanside elementary school Tuesday but were caught before they could steal or damage property, Oceanside police said.

The break-in happened at 2:16 a.m. at Empresa Elementary School.

Two minors, identified by police as 15 and 14 years old, were caught by officers. In video from the scene, a young male and a young female were escorted from the school in handcuffs and put into patrol cars.

When asked why they broke into the school, the teens told officers they were on spring break and “looking for mischief,” according to the watch commander at the Oceanside Police Department.

The teenagers will be charged with burglary and will be released to their parents, police said.

Empresa Elementary is part of the Vista Unified School District and is located on Avenida Empresa, south of State Route 76 and west of N Santa Fe Avenue.

The school's spring break is from March 25 to 29 according to the school's website.