San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were called to rescue a teenager who was injured in a fall from a cliff along the beach south of the Torrey Pines Gliderport.

A 17-year-old young woman who fell about 8 feet and sustained leg and head injuries, according to the SDFD spokesperson.

Firefighters arrived at La Jolla Farms Road just before 1 p.m.

No other information was available.

