A teenager who nearly drowned after falling off the Ocean Beach Pier this year thanked San Diego lifeguards for rescuing him and shared the importance of beach safety Thursday.
Adrian Castillo, 19, was found by San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD) Lifeguards floating face down in the ocean after falling off the Ocean Beach Pier in January.
He was found not breathing and was pulled out of the water. By the time medics arrived, lifeguards had resuscitated him.
"I am grateful, I am very grateful because if they didn’t get me I would’ve been lost for like a month," Castillo said.
Castillo made a full recovery and shared some lessons at the city of San Diego's Summer Safety event.
"Just be careful the ocean is a lot more deadly than it looks; it’s a lot more powerful than you might think," Castillo said.
Lifeguard fire rescue responds to calls all day but cases don’t always end up like Castillo's -- some end up deadly.
That’s why San Diego Police, SDFD and other emergency and law enforcement officials want you to keep in mind these safety tips:
- Learn to swim and swim near a lifeguard
- Follow the buddy system in the ocean or at city parks and lakes
- No alcohol or glasses at the beach
- No smoking or vaping
- Learn how to escape from a rip current
- Obey posted signs
- drink water and wear sunscreen on hot summer days