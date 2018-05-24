A teenager who nearly drowned after falling off the Ocean Beach Pier this year thanked San Diego lifeguards for rescuing him and shared the importance of beach safety Thursday.

Adrian Castillo, 19, was found by San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD) Lifeguards floating face down in the ocean after falling off the Ocean Beach Pier in January.

He was found not breathing and was pulled out of the water. By the time medics arrived, lifeguards had resuscitated him.

"I am grateful, I am very grateful because if they didn’t get me I would’ve been lost for like a month," Castillo said.



Castillo made a full recovery and shared some lessons at the city of San Diego's Summer Safety event.

"Just be careful the ocean is a lot more deadly than it looks; it’s a lot more powerful than you might think," Castillo said.

Lifeguard fire rescue responds to calls all day but cases don’t always end up like Castillo's -- some end up deadly.

That’s why San Diego Police, SDFD and other emergency and law enforcement officials want you to keep in mind these safety tips:

Learn to swim and swim near a lifeguard

Follow the buddy system in the ocean or at city parks and lakes

No alcohol or glasses at the beach

No smoking or vaping

Learn how to escape from a rip current

Obey posted signs

drink water and wear sunscreen on hot summer days

Details on these safety tips and more beach rules can be found here



