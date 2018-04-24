A teenager who was in a freak surfing accident last week could be getting out of the hospital today. (Published 43 minutes ago)

A teen who was placed in a medically-induced coma last week after a piece of surfboard became lodged in his head may be released from the hospital Tuesday.

A shred of fiberglass surfboard stabbed Mick Davey, a competitive surfer, in the back of the head as he was surfing at Windandsea Beach in La Jolla last week.

The teen was able to swim to shore and reach his father, Chuck.

Chuck Davey said his son was screaming and he tried to remain calm as he called 911.

Mick Davey was taken to the hospital and placed into a medically-induced coma. The teen's neurosurgeon said the fiberglass had severed a major vein in his brain, but the pressure of the board lodged into his head kept him from bleeding out.

Once released from the hospital, Mick Davey says he wants to get back into the water as soon as possible.

Doctors told the surfer there is some risk of infection but, otherwise, a full recovery is expected.