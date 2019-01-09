Teen Riding Electric Scooter Without Helmet Hit by Car in National City

A teenager was hospitalized Wednesday night after he was hit by a car while riding an electric scooter without a helmet near Sweetwater Union High School.

The National City Police Department said the 15-year-old was riding along the 600 block of E. 30th Street at around 7:40 p.m. when he was hit.

Police said they aren't sure if the teen was riding in traffic lanes, in a bike lane, or if he was trying to cross the street at the time of the crash.

There are two crosswalks near the site of the crash, according to NCPD.

The teen was taken to UCSD Medical Center with superficial injuries, according to police. Witnesses at the scene told NBC 7 it appeared that the rider suffered injuries to his head. The force of the collision broke the scooter into multiple pieces.

NCPD could not confirm if the teenager was a student at Sweetwater Union High School.

According to police, the rider should have been wearing a helmet because he is under 18.

The driver of the car that hit the teen stayed at the scene.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.