A 72-year-old woman was may not survive after being struck by a teenage driver on a Carmel Valley roadway Thursday afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The 17-year-old driver was heading westbound on Edgewood Bend Court in a pickup truck when he struck a woman in the crosswalk at Carmel Valley Road just after 3 p.m., SDPD Officer John Buttle said.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with a brain bleed, an injury she was not expected to survive, Buttle said. Her condition was listed as critical.

The teenage driver was evaluated for marijuana use but was found not to be under the influence at the time of the accident. Buttle said the teen was not arrested for the crash.

Edgewood Bend Court connects the main Carmel Valley Road thoroughfare to Canyon Crest Academy, a San Dieguito Union High School District school. It was not clear if the teenager was an attendee of the school.

No other information was available.

