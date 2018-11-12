The sheriff's department announced Monday the arrest of a teenager suspected of making online threats to El Capitan High School in Lakeside.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said it was made aware of the threats on Sunday and their investigation led them to a 14-year-old suspect.

The teenager was arrested at his home and booked into Juvenile Hall, deputies said.

The SDSO said patrols would be increased Tuesday at El Capitan and the surrounding area, though investigators have not discovered any other threats.

No other information was available.

