Teen Accused of Killing Man in Spring Valley

A teenager was in custody Friday, accused of murder in the shooting of a man in Spring Valley.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested Thursday by San Diego County sheriff's deputies.

A man was shot while sitting inside a car at the corner of Concepcion Avenue and San Francisco Street at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

A number of people were seen running from the car at the time of the shooting, according to SDSO Lt. Rich Williams.

Deputies said the investigation led them to arrest the teenager on one count of murder. Because the suspect is a juvenile, deputies have not released his name.

The victim, who was rushed to nearby hospital, died from his injuries a day after the shooting. His name has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting can call the Sheriff's Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321 / after hours at (858) 565-5200 of Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.