Teen Arrested in Spring Valley Armed Robbery

A teenager was arrested and another suspect was still on the loose in an armed robbery at a Spring Valley gas station Saturday, authorities said.

The robbery happened shortly after noon at the Valero gas station on the 2800 block of Sweetwater Road in Spring Valley, San Diego Sheriff's Department (SDSO) Sgt. Matt Cook said.

Angel Virgen, 18, was arrested and charged with robbery, conspiracy, making criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon.



Jason Krygsman, an employee at the store, said two suspects, both described as juveniles, came into the store and one of them pointed a gun at one of the workers and demanded.

"We were doing construction inside the gas station and the robbed us," he said. "They took us at gunpoint and asked us for the money inside the cash register."

The suspects then fled on foot with an undetermined amount of money, Krygsman said.

There were three people inside the store at the time of the robbery — Krygsman, another worker and a customer, Krygsman said.

Deputies quickly arrived in the area to search for the suspects with the help of a sheriff's department helicopter, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and a National City Police Department(NCDP) K-9 officer.

The two suspects were located in the area of Tyler Street and Central Avenue and when a deputy approached the suspects, they fled in separate directions, Cook said.

Deputies were able to apprehend Virgen but the other suspect was able to get away.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.