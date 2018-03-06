A 17-year-old was arrested Monday for making criminal threats on social media aimed at Canyon Crest Academy, police confirmed.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said officers were called to the high school campus on Village Center Loop Road in Carmel Valley Monday to investigate the comments made online. The investigation led them to a minor suspected of making the threats; the teen was taken to Juvenile Hall.

Police did not release details about the comments or which social media platform was used. The SDPD said parents are encouraged to take time to talk with their kids and explain the consequences of posting comments online that might cause others to fear for their safety.

Canyon Crest Academy is part of the San Dieguito Union High School District and enrolls students in grades nine through 12.

This suspected school threat comes just weeks after the deadly massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 victims dead and others wounded.

Since then, San Diego-area schools have seen their share of threats to local campuses and authorities have said they are taking each and every threat seriously.

On Feb. 23, a freshman at another San Dieguito Union High School District campus – Torrey Pines High School – was detained and suspended after making verbal and written threats to harm others.

A few days later, in an unrelated case, police arrested another teenager accused of making a threat to the staff and student body of Torrey Pines High School.

