Teen, 19, Airlifted After Car Collides With Tree in Oceanside

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. along College Boulevard near Tamarack Avenue in Oceanside.

By Audra Stafford

Published at 5:31 AM PST on Jan 30, 2018 | Updated 6 hours ago

    A Carlsbad teenager was airlifted to a hospital Tuesday after her car collided with a tree in Oceanside.

    The crash happened just before 2 a.m. along College Boulevard near Tamarack Avenue.

    A 19-year-old female was driving blue 2005 Honda Accord at a high rate of speed when she lost control and slammed into a tree in the middle of the road.

    One nearby resident Dana said she and other neighbors ran to the car.

    “The girl is unconscious and we couldn’t get the doors open,” said Dana, adding that she used her flashlight to break open the car window.

    The teenager was airlifted to Scripps La Jolla with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

    A SigAlert was issued for the busy road. Oceanside police say the area may be closed to traffic until approximately 7 a.m. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

