Law Enforcement Hosts Teddy Bear Drive for Rady Children's Hospital - NBC 7 San Diego
By Kevin Pichinte

    The Escondido Police Department is now accepting donations for the 27th annual Law Enforcement Teddy Bear Drive for Rady Children's Hospital.

    For the annual event, San Diego County Law Enforcement Agencies collect stuffed animals to then donate to the young patients admitted to Rady Children’s Hospital. The toys are meant to comfort the children during a difficult time.

    Collection boxes are now set up in the front lobby of the Escondido Police Department located at 1163 N. Centre City Pkwy. and at the Escondido Federal Credit Union located at 201 N. Broadway. Donations are welcomed during normal operation business hours through Dec. 4.

    For more information on the event contact Crime Prevention Officer Bobbi Akans at (760) 839-4425 or rakans@escondido.org.


    Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

