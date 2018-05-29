Ted Leitner Announces Cancer Diagnosis, Leave from Broadcast Booth

Padres radio broadcaster Ted Leitner walks to the stage as the emcee of Tony Gwynn's memorial at Petco Park.

Longtime San Diego sports broadcaster Ted Leitner announced Tuesday he will take an indefinite leave from Padres play-by-play duties as he battles cancer.

In his announcement via Twitter, Leitner thanked Padres and Aztecs fans for years of support.

Leitner is the radio play-by-play voice of the San Diego Padres and San Diego State Aztecs Football and men's Basketball. He's also called games for multiple NFL teams, including the Chargers when they played in San Diego.

The Padres released a statement of support shortly following Leitner's announcement.

Have always tried to be honest with the radio & TV audience. So will do that now also: I have cancer-and will be off the #Padres broadcast indefinitely after Wednesday’s game. Thank you Padres fans and #aztecfamily for all your support all these wonderful years. — Ted Leitner (@TedLeitner) May 29, 2018

“We wish our dear friend, Ted Leitner, a speedy recovery from surgery. While we’ll miss hearing his voice in the booth over the next few weeks, we know he’ll be back healthy and stronger than ever. Our thoughts and prayers are with him during this time.”

Leitner's leave will begin after the Padres Wednesday's home game against the Miami Marlins.