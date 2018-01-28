Team USA Bobsledders Arrive in San Diego Ahead of Olympics

The United States women's bobsled team is spending their final days leading up to the 2018 Winter Olympics in a place that feels like summer: Chula Vista.

The team arrived for a week long training camp just as a heat wave hit Southern California, and they welcomed the warm weather like a long lost friend.

The United States will send two two-woman teams to Pyeongchang, South Korea, along with an alternate.

The 5 ladies spent the past several months travelling around the globe to snowy, icy, mountain towns in preparation for the Winter Olympics, but chose to spend their final days on American soil in Chula Vista. They're taking advantage of the Elite Athlete Training Center, formerly an Olympic training center, where they can prepare physically and mentally for the biggest competition of their lives.

The team is led by two-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers-Taylor who used to live in San Diego. Along with training and treatment, Meyers-Taylor said the team planned to spend some time at the beach, do some go-carting, and grab a few meals associated with "restaurant week."

Team USA Skeleton racer Kendall Wessenberg also made the trip, which she called a "mental break" from the rigours of Olympic training. "Reading a book, listening to some podcasts, laying out in the sun, kind of catching up on emails and knocking all that stuff out, so I'm free once I get to the games," said Wessenberg.

