Taylor Swift Concert Crasher ID'd as Suspect in Midway Fatal Beating

Christian Ewing in his court appearance for jumping on stage at a Taylor Swift's concert in San Diego.

The man suspected of beating a man to death in the Midway District earlier this month was the same man who jumped on stage at a Taylor Swift concert in 2015, police said.

Christian Ewing, 29, was arrested Friday for a parole violation and was re-arrested Monday for the murder of Gregory Freeman.

In 2015, Ewing jumped on stage a Taylor Swift’s concert in Petco Park and injuring one of the pop star's security team members.

Freeman, 57, was found Wednesday, Dec. 5 at 3900 Rosecrans Street near the Interstate 5 overpass.

He sustained trauma to his upper body and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries four days after the attack.

One witness told police that the victim had been on the ground when an unknown man began to hit him with some sort of object, SDPD Lt. Anthony Dupree. The attacker escaped capture.

Anyone with information on this attack can reach out to police at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.