Tanker Truck Overturns in Front of SDCCU Stadium, Hazmat On Scene

A hazmat crew, firefighters and paramedics are responding to a hazardous material spill in Mission Valley near SDCCU Stadium.

The spill was reported along Mission Village Drive and San Diego Mission Road at 3:20 p.m.

The San Diego Police Department said a tanker truck turned over on its side near the entrance to the stadium.

It is unknown what spilled out of the tanker truck or how much.

According to SDPD, southbound Mission Village Road is closed at the westbound Friars Road ramp at I-15; the reamp from eastbound Friars Road to Mission Village Road is closed; San Diego Mission Road is closed in both directions from Friars Road to the I-15 bridge; and primary entrance and exit to the stadium is closed to all traffic.

No injuries ahve been reported.

No other information was available.

