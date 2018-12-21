Tandem Riders Crash Electric Scooter, 1 Fractures Skull

Two people riding tandem on an electric scooter down University Avenue in Hillcrest lost control and crashed, resulting in a skull fracture for one of the riders, police said.

SDPD said both riders were intoxicated and neither were wearing helmets. When they lost control, a woman, 42, fell back and hit her head on the ground, according to police.

She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, SDPD said. The second rider was not injured.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. near Vermont Street.

Westbound University Avenue was closed to traffic as officers investigated the crash. Investigators were seen examining an electric scooter in the bushes along the median of the road.

No other information was available.

