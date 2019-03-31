San Diego leaders, including Mayor Kevin Faulconer, are heading to Mexico City to promote cross-border business. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo has more. (Published 2 hours ago)

San Diego leaders, including Mayor Kevin Faulconer, headed to Mexico City Sunday for three days of talks ranging from cross-border business to pollution in the Tijuana River.

Faulconer was joined by Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina and dozens of other political and business leaders to form a local delegation for the meetings that begin Monday.

San Diego and Mexican leaders will discuss the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA) – a pact meant to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which the Trump administration aimed to end. And while USMCA’s ratification waits for Congress, NAFTA will remain in effect.

Another major topic over the three days will be infrastructure improvements at border crossings. A lot of business flows through the southern border, and people who are familiar with crossing know that wait times can be lengthy.

Another talking point will be water quality in the Tijuana River Valley. Pollution in the Tijuana River flows into the Pacific Ocean and has forced Imperial Beach to close several times.

County Supervisor Calls for Increased Water Quality Testing

The trip comes at uncertain times, as President Donald Trump has once again threatened to shut down the southern border. On Friday, President Trump said the closure would come “if Mexico doesn’t immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States.” He added, “We’ll keep it closed for a long time. I’m not playing games,” according to NBC News.