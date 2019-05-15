Take a Look at 84 Homeless Veterans' New Home - NBC 7 San Diego
Take a Look at 84 Homeless Veterans' New Home

By Christina Bravo

May 15, 2019

More than 80 homeless veterans have a permanent place to live for the next two years thanks to the opening of a new affordable housing facility in Mission Valley. Take a look at where they will be staying.
