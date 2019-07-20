Taco Truck Owner Robbed at Gunpoint

A man cleaning his taco truck business Friday night in San Diego’s Linda Vista area was robbed at gunpoint, police confirmed.

The victim, 64, was cleaning his food truck just after 10:30 p.m. along the 6800 block of Linda Vista Road near Tait Street when a suspect walked up and demanded money.

When the victim turned around, he saw the man pointing a gun at him, San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims said.

Again, the suspect demanded money. They walk over to another part of the taco truck and the suspect took an unknown amount of cash from the victim.

Police said the robbery suspect was last spotted running away on southbound Linda Vista Road. Investigators described him as being about 20 years old, 5-foot-9, with a thin build. He was wearing a grey hoodie, jeans and a grey bandana around his face at the time of the crime.

The victim was not hurt.