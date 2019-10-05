Attempted Armed Robbery at Stockton Taco Bell

San Diego police said a man walked into a Taco Bell with a gun and tried to demand money at the cash register around 7:55 p.m. on Saturday.

The suspect walked up to the counter at the Taco Bell located at 3195 Market Street in Stockton and used a gun to motion the employees to the cash register.

The employees did not come to the register.

The suspect then ran out of the store and headed east toward 32nd Street.

No one was injured and no money was stolen.

Police described the suspect as a heavier, 6-foot-1 black male wearing a gray or black hoodie, black beanie, mask, sunglasses and pants.

San Diego Police Robbery Detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477

No other information was available.

