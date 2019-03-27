WATCH LIVE: Panel on Gov’s Database on Journalists & Caravan Advocates

Tracked!
The U.S. Government’s Database on Journalists & Immigration Advocates.
Presented by NBC 7 & Telemundo 20
Date: Wednesday, March 27th
Time: 7-9pm
Location: San Diego Central Library @ Joan Λ Irwin Jacobs Common
Neil Morgan Auditorium
330 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101
Join us for a panel discussion and informative conversation on the recent NBC 7 investigation which exposed the US. Government’s secret database tracking journalists and immigration advocates going in and out of Mexico. In some cases this tracking system led to detainment and or denial of entry into the country.
The discussion will be led by NBC 7 Investigates and feature journalists that were in the database.
Panelists:
- Tom Jones, Executive Producer, Investigative Team, NBC 7
- Pedro Calderon Michel, News Director, Telemundo 20
- Photographer Ariana Drehsler, Member of the Media Tracked in the Database
- Mitra Ebadolahi, Border Litigation Project Senior Staff Attorney for ACLU San Diego-Imperial Counties
This is a free event open to all journalists and the public.