WATCH LIVE: Panel on Gov’s Database on Journalists & Caravan Advocates

Date: Wednesday, March 27th

Time: 7-9pm

Location: San Diego Central Library @ Joan Λ Irwin Jacobs Common

Neil Morgan Auditorium

330 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101

Join us for a panel discussion and informative conversation on the recent NBC 7 investigation which exposed the US. Government’s secret database tracking journalists and immigration advocates going in and out of Mexico. In some cases this tracking system led to detainment and or denial of entry into the country.

The discussion will be led by NBC 7 Investigates and feature journalists that were in the database.

Panelists:

Tom Jones, Executive Producer, Investigative Team, NBC 7

Pedro Calderon Michel, News Director, Telemundo 20

Photographer Ariana Drehsler, Member of the Media Tracked in the Database

Mitra Ebadolahi, Border Litigation Project Senior Staff Attorney for ACLU San Diego-Imperial Counties

This is a free event open to all journalists and the public.

