WATCH LIVE: Panel on Gov’s Database on Journalists & Caravan Advocates - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

WATCH LIVE: Panel on Gov’s Database on Journalists & Caravan Advocates

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 57 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Watch Live Video: NBC 7

    Tracked! 

    The U.S. Government’s Database on Journalists & Immigration Advocates.

    Presented by NBC 7 & Telemundo 20

    Date: Wednesday, March 27th

    Time: 7-9pm

    Location: San Diego Central Library @ Joan Λ Irwin Jacobs Common

    Neil Morgan Auditorium                                                                                             

     330 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101

    Join us for a panel discussion and informative conversation on the recent NBC 7 investigation which exposed the US. Government’s secret database tracking journalists and immigration advocates going in and out of Mexico. In some cases this tracking system led to detainment and or denial of entry into the country.

    The discussion will be led by NBC 7 Investigates and feature journalists that were in the database.

    Panelists:

    • Tom Jones, Executive Producer, Investigative Team, NBC 7
    • Pedro Calderon Michel, News Director, Telemundo 20 
    • Photographer Ariana Drehsler, Member of the Media Tracked in the Database
    • Mitra Ebadolahi, Border Litigation Project Senior Staff Attorney for ACLU San Diego-Imperial Counties

    This is a free event open to all journalists and the public.

    No Response From Homeland Security on Secret DatabaseNo Response From Homeland Security on Secret Database

    The Department of Homeland Security has not responded to inquires over the secret database to reportedly track those involved or following with the migrant caravan. NBC 7's Catherine Garcia has more.

    (Published Friday, March 22, 2019)

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices