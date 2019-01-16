Sycuan Casino in El Cajon has been undergoing a $226 million expansion project on a 12-story hotel and resort and, as its opening draws near, the casino will announce Wednesday a lineup of new restaurants coming to the property.

The hotel and resort will feature a fast-casual dining space called The UnCommons, which will house several restaurants offering everything from pizza and barbecue to hamburgers from “a San Diego favorite.”

A couple of weeks ago, Eater San Diego reported the expansion includes a total of seven new restaurants, including a luxury steakhouse, a cocktail bar and lounge, and a poolside bar. Those three venues will be overseen by Las Vegas-based Clique Hospitality, a group that operates swanky San Diego spots Lionfish, Oxford Social Club and The Pool House at the Pendry in downtown’s Gaslamp Quarter.

The other eateries will be announced Wednesday.

In late March 2017, Sycuan broke ground on its ambitious project to build a 12-story, 300-room, 57-suite hotel and resort adjacent to its existing casino east of El Cajon. The 500,000-square-foot expansion includes new gaming space, meeting and conference spaces, a full-service spa, a fitness center, a pool, gardens, a lazy river, a swim-up bar, and these restaurants.

A year ago, Sycuan Casino said it would look to fill more than 700 new jobs as part of this expansion. Eater San Diego said those job fairs are scheduled at Sycuan for Jan. 16, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Jan. 22, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Another job fair to fill Sycuan jobs takes place on Jan. 23 at the U.S. Grant Hotel.

Sycuan Casino – which opened as a small “bingo palace” in 1983 – underwent another major renovation in 2012. The casino features 2,000 slot machines, more than 40 gaming tables, a buffet, a sports bar and grill and the 452-seat entertainment venue, Sycuan Live & Up Close. After the expansion, it’ll feature 2,500 slot machines and 80 table games.

Job fairs are scheduled for January 15 and 16 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Sycuan and January 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., January 22 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and January 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the US Grant Hotel.