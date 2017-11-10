Swiss Chocolatier Opens Outlet in La Jolla - NBC 7 San Diego
This marks the first San Diego-based shop for the Swiss company

By Ray Huard - SDBJ Staff

    Teuscher Chocolates/Facebook
    Teuscher Chocolates is now open in La Jolla -- the first San Diego location for the Swiss chocolatier.

    Teuscher Chocolates of Switzerland is coming to La Jolla.

    Founded 80 years ago in the Swiss Alps by chocolatier Dolf Teuscher Jr., the company is set to open its first San Diego shop Nov. 16 at 7863 Girard Ave., Suite 204.

    Chocolates in hundreds of varieties are made from original recipes in Teuscher Chocolates’ Zurich kitchens and flow to stores in the United States, Europe, Canada and the Middle East.

    The La Jolla shop is owned by Karin Bacon, a Swiss native who was born in Geneva and spent 30 years as a molecular biologist.

