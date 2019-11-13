After the county told the district it needed to make big changes or otherwise face a financial fallout, the district considered an appeal Tuesday. The district in August said it stands by its budget and claims it has been met with inaccurate financial projections and letters insinuating wrongdoing and misrepresentation. NBC 7's Rory Devine has the story.

Sweetwater Union High School District (SUHSD) voted Tuesday to challenge how the county is imposing budget restrictions on the district.

The San Diego County Office of Education (COE) says Sweetwater will not meet its financial obligations for the 2019-2020 fiscal year without making budget cuts upwards of $7 million.

A letter was sent to the district on Friday detailing the SUHSD's debt problems. For example, the letter says the district is:

counting on savings from negotiations with unions that have yet to be agreed upon

on track to exceed what it had budgeted for salaries and benefits

needs additional money to pay back borrowed Mello-Roos funds.

But the district disagrees with their assessment of their budget woes and voted 4-1 to file an appeal to the California State Superintendent of Public Instruction challenging it.

Changes the district have made resulted in an approved 2019-20 budget by the county, a fact the district points to in their appeal as a reason budget changes are not necessary.

But the COE said it only approved the budget so it could continue to work with the district to restore its financial stability.

The clash between the county and the South Bay school district has been ongoing since a $30 million budget shortfall came to light in September 2018.

SUHSD Discusses Mello-Roos Loan Payback at Meeting

At the time, the COE said Sweetwater's budget overstated how much money it would actually receive and understated how much money it was budgeted to spend, specifically on salaries and benefits.

Since, the SUHSD has been reworking its finances -- making budget cuts, offering early retirement and cutting programs -- to make up for the deficit.

In August, the SUHSD refused to accept a no-risk loan from the COE to help it payback the $12 million borrowed from the Mello-Roos fund. The district said it is in position to repay its debt to the Mello-Roos, with interest, by 2020.

The district has been criticized for using the Mello-Roos funds -- which comes from taxes on homeowners and is supposed to be used for construction, renovation and modernization of schools in the district -- to meet day-to-day operating expenses.

Because the district didn't pay back the funds by June 30, the district is out of compliance with the rules governing Mello-Roos borrowing.

The COE oversees all districts to make sure they can meet their financial obligations.