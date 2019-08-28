SUHSD to Add Room for 110 Students on School Buses

There is some relief on the way for dozens of frustrated South Bay families whose children were forced to walk to school this year after 20 school bus routes were cancelled.

The Sweetwater Union High School District confirmed it will add room for 110 San Ysidro High School students on one of the bus routes beginning next week.

The school district announced before the current school year it eliminated 20 routes to help close a $30 million budget shortfall. District Communications Director Manny Rubio said the cancelled bus routes were all within a 3.5-mile distance of San Ysidro High and the state doesn’t require them to provide transportation within that distance.

Rubio told Telemundo 20 and NBC 7 a random drawing will decide which 110 students get a seat on the bus.

“If I’m walking with my friends, it’s not that bad but if I’m walking alone, I start getting scared,” said a San Ysidro High School freshman who takes two MTS buses from home to get to school.

Telemundo 20 Reporter Mar Gonzalez rode the route with the teen Wednesday morning. She did not want to identify herself. She said other students who have spoken about the cancelled bus routes have been bullied in school.

However, the teenager said she doesn’t like riding with strangers on the city bus.

“Mostly you see creepy dudes that keep staring at you. It’s kind of awkward. You don’t feel safe," she said.

During the transfer to the second bus, the teen and several other high schoolers were stopped from getting on board because the bus was full. They had to wait several more minutes for the next bus to come through.

“I’m fine with taking this [city] bus,” the teen said. “But it would be a little better if I did take the school bus because then I’d be surrounded by people that I know.”

Rubio said parents need to contact the SUHSD Transportation Department to enter their children in the drawing before Friday, August 30th. The department’s phone number is (619) 691-5527. Its email is transportation@sweetwaterschools.org.