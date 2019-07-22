Students in the Sweetwater Union High School District are feeling the budget cuts in a real way after 20 bus routes were cancelled. NBC 7's Nicole Gomez has more on the now-miles-long walk some students face. (Published 14 minutes ago)

South Bay schools were back in session Monday, and more students than usual felt the strict budget cuts during the new term.

The cash-strapped Sweetwater Union High School District cut dozens of bus stops for the 2019-2020 school year, forcing more students to walk the sometimes miles-long trek to class.

Twenty bus stops were cancelled for Eastlake High School, Olympian High School, Otay Ranch High School and San Ysidro High School. And 10 more were cut from other schools in the district.

District officials said the cuts were necessary, especially after the completion of a safe sidewalk on Old Otay Mesa Road, which serves as the main path to San Ysidro High.

City Council Approves State Lands for Sidewalk

The San Diego City Council unanimously voted to take state land to build a sidewalk on a dangerous stretch of road in the San Ysidro and Otay Mesa area. NBC 7’s Wendy Fry has the story. (Published Tuesday, March 10, 2015)

The sidewalk was built after nearly 20 years of complaints about the dangerous stretch of road. And city officials said students will no longer risk the possibility of being struck by a car walking in the street.

Though even with a newly-paved path, some fear the hot weather may be too much for the students’ long walk.

Families March to San Ysidro HS to Protest Bus Route Cuts

Parents and students marched in protest of the cancelled stops on July 16, walking several miles from Willow Elementary School to San Ysidro High School. The group of about 30 people said it was to demonstrate how long the journey is for kids.

The families held signs that read, “We want buses for our students. Stop school cutbacks,” during the peaceful protest.

Parents Protest Elimination of Bus Routes

NBC 7's Joe Little spoke to parents and teachers who marched miles in protest of the school district's decision to eliminate bus routes. (Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019)

People who marched told NBC 7 that some students are prepared to stage a school walk-out, which could cost the district thousands of dollars, with each absent student costing about $200.

In all, officials with the Sweetwater Union High School District said budget cuts are needed to climb out of its millions of dollars’ worth of debt.

Sweetwater Union Student Laptops

NBC 7's Rory Devine heard reaction from the Sweetwater Education. (Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019)

Earlier this month, officials announced there were not enough working laptops for its students after it did not collect more than $600,000 in fees. The district also decided in recent months to eliminate 82 positions, including bus drivers, custodians and people who help with Special Education.

