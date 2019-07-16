A cash-strapped school district in Chula Vista does not have enough working laptops to distribute to students enrolled at the high school and middle school levels and has not collected more than $600,000 in fees, according to a memo sent Monday to principals.

Students in the Sweetwater Union High School District will return to class on Monday, July 22.

The district is millions of dollars in debt and has decided in recent months to eliminate 82 positions including bus drivers, custodians and people who help with Special Education. In addition, 30 bus stops have been eliminated, requiring students to walk to campus.

Director of Information Technology and Enterprise Architecture David Delacalzada told principals Monday that the district does not have “sufficient funds” to repair or purchase the 4,658 laptops needed to outfit every student in the district’s high schools.

Instead, the district said it will provide laptops for freshmen, sophomore and junior classes. Seniors will have access to computers in labs on campus and through libraries.

District officials identified 4,175 devices that could be repaired and redistributed at a cost of $404,913. The rest of the needed devices would be purchased at a cost of $233,058.

The memo also states that 705 devices were not returned at the end of the last school year.

The district is also owed $640,496 in fees “that have not been collected,” Delacalzada writes.

Enrollment for the 2019-2020 year is 37,849 students.

Check back for updates on this developing story.