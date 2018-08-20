Sweetwater Authority Board Approves Water Rate Hikes

The Sweetwater Authority Board voted 5-1 Monday night to raise water rates over the next six years.

Rates will increase every year from 2020 to 2024.

Sweetwater Authority says it needs the hikes to maintain existing infrastructure and invest in new infrastructure.

Even with the rate hike, the South Bay district still has some of the lowest water rates in San Diego County.

The district encompasses National City, Bonita and part of Chula Vista.

Water rates will also increase for San Diego city residents this month.



