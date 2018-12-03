Swastika Painted on Home Hours After Hanukkah Decorations Put Up

NBC 7's Artie Ojeda reports from a candlelight vigil organized by neighbors of a Jewish Poway woman whose house was vandalized. (Published 6 minutes ago)

Hours after Debbie Seibert put up decorations to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah, the Poway resident found a swastika spray-painted on her home and a liquid that smelled like kerosene on her son’s car.

Seibert’s seasonal decorations include a Star of David hanging on a front yard tree, and a series of colorful dreidels projected by a lamp. In the coming days, she’ll have security cameras positioned in her yard that will stay there year round.

“I feel defiled,” Seibert who’s lived in the neighborhood for 11 years, said. “It’s the first time we’ve ever decorated for Hanukkah and it was a very bad result,”

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department investigators say the vandalism, which they classify as a hate crime, occurred sometime after 11 p.m. on Eilene Street on Sunday.

Swastika Spray Painted on Jewish Family's Home in Poway

The homeowner told NBC 7's Artie Ojeda that her home was vandalized only hours after she put up her Hanukkah decorations. (Published 2 hours ago)

Right now, there are no suspects but the family reported seeing two teens wearing hoodies walking down the street at the time of the incident.

Seibert says she hopes it was nothing more than an insensitive prank.

“I hope that’s all it was. I’m going to be uneasy sleeping. We’re putting in security cameras. We’re trying to do what we can to catch whoever did this,” she said.

Though shaken, Seibert said she will continue to display her Hanukkah decorations.

“I’m proud of my heritage. Everybody else decorates for their heritage, their holiday. I should be able to decorate for my holiday. That’s co-existing,” she said.

Deputies say they are looking into whether the vandals were recorded leaving the area by any home security cameras in the neighborhood.

Right now. Impromptu vigil on Poway Rd at Community Rd after vandals spray paint swastikas on a nearby home. The owner had just put up decorations to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah. #nbc7pic.twitter.com/k96rBsSQYJ — Artie Ojeda (@ArtieNBCSD) December 4, 2018

Seibert's neighbors planned a candlelight vigil in support of the family. The vigil is slated for 5 to 6 p.m. on the corner of Community Road and Poway Road.