Swami's Cafe in La Mesa Closed Due to Vermin Infestation

A popular La Mesa café was shut down Tuesday by the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) due to vermin and other sanitation infractions.

County health inspectors closed Swami’s Café on La Mesa Boulevard after a routine inspection revealed major vermin infestation violations.

Inspectors also found hand washing violations considered major, and food storage and food contact violations the county considers minor.

According to the inspection, the café was also out of compliance with its personal cleanliness, thawing, and equipment storage practices. No violations were found during a re-inspection the same day, according to the county.

A hand written sign still posted on the door of the cafe Wednesday said it was closed. The DEH did not say when the cafe would be able to reopen.

Swami’s also has locations in the Midway District, North Park, Hillcrest, Poway, Encinitas, Carlsbad and Oceanside.