Suspicious Letter Shuts Down MCAS Miramar's Post Office
Suspicious Letter Shuts Down MCAS Miramar's Post Office

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    MCAS Miramar near San Diego, California

    A suspicious letter prompted officials to shut down the post office for the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar on Tuesday.

    Around 4:30 p.m., a spokesperson told NBC 7 that the parcel was screened and did not take contain anything harmful.

    The station received a letter that was determined to be suspicious at about 1:45 p.m. MCAS Miramar officials then investigated the letter as a precaution.

    MCAS Miramar First Responders were alerted to the situation, according to the station's social media account.

    The MCAS Miramar post office will resume normal operations on Wednesday. No other information is currently available.

