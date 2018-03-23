Suspicious Package Found at Naval Base Coronado Was Improperly Disposed Ordnance - NBC 7 San Diego
Suspicious Package Found at Naval Base Coronado Was Improperly Disposed Ordnance

The will be a full investigation on why the ordnance was not disposed of properly, officials said

By Alexander Nguyen and NBC 7 Staff

Published 15 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    Official U.S. Navy photograph of Naval Base Coronado, Naval Air Station North Island

    A suspicious package reported at Naval Base Coronado on Friday was later found to be an improperly disposed of ordnance, Navy officials said.

    The suspicious package was reported around 11 a.m. at one of the buildings at Naval Outlying Field Imperial Beach. A perimeter was set up around the building and Navy security experts were on the scene to assess the situation, per protocol, according to the base.

    The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit sent a robot and declared the ordnance to be inert, officials said. The package was later confirmed to be an improperly disposed of ordnance.

    The ordnance was removed to be properly disposed of, officials said.

    The Department of Defense and the Navy have a policy in place on how to deal with any type of ordnance, officials said.

    It was too early to see if there will any type of discipline, officials said. There will be a full investigation into why the ordnance was not properly disposed of, officials said.

    Naval Base Coronado is eight separate naval installations under one command and encompasses more than 57,000 acres, making it one of the largest command in the southwest region.

