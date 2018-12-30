Suspicious Package Dropped Off at North Park Fire Station

A suspicious package dropped off at a fire station in North Park on Sunday afternoon prompted a hazardous material and a bomb squad response but the package was found harmless, officials said.

The package was dropped off by the door of Fire Station 14 at 4011 32nd Street in Northpark around 3:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The San Diego Police Department was called in to reroute traffic around the area. The fire department is treating it as a bomb threat, Office John Buttle said.

Hours after the package was dropped off, both the bomb squad and the hazmat unit found nothing harmful in the package, officials said.

The package was wrapped in duct tape with the words "caution, dangerous" written on it, according to the SDFD.

The names of chemicals were also written on the package but were misspelled, a fire official said.

Local fire departments have seen a rise in these types of pranks lately, officials said.