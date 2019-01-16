Law enforcement officers are investigating the report of a suspicious device at a park in La Mesa.

La Mesa police officers and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were at Briercrest Park on Wakarusa Street and Murray Drive just after 11 a.m.

A possible pipe bomb was reported at the park at 10:15 a.m., according to Ginger Colbrun with the ATF.

An explosive specialist was on scene along with experts with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's Metro Arson Strike Team.

The park is located near the intersection of State Route 125 and Interstate 8, less than a mile east of Sharp Grossmont Hospital and a mile west of Grossmont High School.

No other information was available.

