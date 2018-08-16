A suspicious device in Oak Park forced the closure of several roadways in San Diego Friday.

SDPD received a report of a suspicious-looking silver pipe lying in the gutter near 54th and Krenning streets at about 11 a.m.

A large police presence, including San Diego Fire-Rescue Bomb Squad crews, could be seen in the area.

SDFD Bomb Squad Capt. Jeff Ring said the devices turned out to be harmless.

Southbound 54th Street at Redwood, northbound 54th Street at Olive and eastbound Krenning at 53rd Street were closed as police responded.

No other information was available.

