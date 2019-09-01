A man found dead inside a home on Ridgewater was under investigation over the weekend San Diego police said.

Police initially thought they found a man dead from a drug overdose, but officers said the exact cause is still in question.

San Diego Police Department received a call to check on a man on Ridgewater Lane in Scripps Ranch around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. The woman who called said she could not reach her friend and decided to call the police.

Inside the home, officers said they found a man’s deceased body as well as narcotics. The cause initially seemed like a drug overdose, San Diego Police said.

San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Officer said the preliminary investigation “resulted in many unanswered questions” which prompted police to request the Homicide Unit.

Detectives, along with the Medical Examiner’s Office, continue to investigate the nature and cause of the death.

The man’s identity has not been released.