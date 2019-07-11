Suspicious Death Investigation Underway in Mission Valley - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Suspicious Death Investigation Underway in Mission Valley

By Audra Stafford

Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Suspicious Death Investigation Underway in Mission Valley
    NBC 7

    San Diego police were investigating a suspicious death in Mission Valley Thursday.

    A body was found submerged in water underneath a bridge along San Diego Mission Road across from SDCCU Stadium overnight, prompting a response from SDPD.

    Officers had to use a rope, provided by firefighters, to climb down to where the body was found, SDPD Sgt. Paul Conley said. 

    The body did appear to have some sort of trauma. The cause of death was not immediately obvious so detectives were called, a homicide sergeant told NBC 7. 

    The sergeant did not confirm if the death was being investigated as a homicide. 

    The scene detectives were investigating was between what is unofficially known as tank farm and a bike path that connects to Interstate 8, the sergeant said. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices