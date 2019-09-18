911 Caller Detained After Man Found Dead in La Mesa Home

A man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a home in unincorporated La Mesa, prompting a homicide investigation Wednesday morning, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

SDSO responded to a home off Explorer Road near Avocado Boulevard in unincorporated La Mesa at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday after a man called to report a person in medical distress at the home.

Deputies arrived to find an man unresponsive and with wounds to his upper body inside the home, SDSO Lt. Chad Boudreau said. They attempted to revive him but he was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

No information on a weapon was available.

"Just the circumstances around the whole incident made it suspicious, that’s why the homicide unit responded," Boudreau said.

The man who called 911 was detained by detectives and was being questioned at the Rancho San Diego SDSO substation. He is not considered a suspect at this time, Boudreau said.

"He has not been booked, he is still being questioned so were still trying to figure out what his role in this whole thing was," the leitenant said.

Deputies canvassed the area surrounding the home for any clues and interviewed neighbors to see if they noticed anything suspicious.

At about 6:30 a.m., homicide detectives were able to enter the home and begin their investigation inside. Boudreau said more information should become available within the next hour after detectives have time to process the scene.

A portion of Explorer Road was closed in both directions for the homicide investigation. It was not expected to reopen until 9 a.m. at the earliest, Boudreau said.

No other information is available. Please refresh this page for updates on this developing story.