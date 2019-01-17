Suspicious Death Investigation Launched Following Assault at Independent Living Facility

Police are investigating a suspicious death at an independent living facility in the Alta Vista neighborhood of Southeast San Diego.

The San Diego Police Department said someone called 911 Thursday morning to report a disturbance at the facility at 5700 Mariposa Place.

Officers arrived just after 8:45 a.m. to find a 59-year-old Philip Muse lying unresponsive on the facility's back patio.

Muse, a tenant at the facility, was taken to an area hospital where he is not expected to survive.

According to SDPD, Muse assaulted an employee at the facility then got into a physical altercation with another tenant.

Muse did not appear to have any obvious signs of trauma to his body, police said.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene out of an abundance of caution, SDPD said.

No other information was available.

